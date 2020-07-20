Synnex signs Kaseya distie deal

Synnex Australia has entered into a partnership with Kaseya, for the vendor’s Spanning Cloud Apps solution, which delivers backup, security and restore services for SaaS applications.

US-based Spanning was acquired by Kaseya in 2018 and provides backup and data protection capabilities for Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite and Salesforce.

Synnex ANZ CEO Kee Ong said, “Synnex looks forward to partnering with Kaseya and onboarding the Spanning solution into the cloud marketplace.

Resellers will be able to offer a full and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution to their customers. The partnership aligns with our solution strategy and further supports managed service providers.”

Synnex ANZ GM of E-commerce and Cloud Services Michael Tea said the partnership would further extend the distie’s cloud portfolio.

Kaseya APAC channel boss Dean Saunders said the company was “excited to expand our offerings throughout the APAC region by working with Synnex resellers in the channel”.