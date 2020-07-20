Synnex signs Kaseya distie deal

By on
Synnex signs Kaseya distie deal

Synnex Australia has entered into a partnership with Kaseya, for the vendor’s Spanning Cloud Apps solution, which delivers backup, security and restore services for SaaS applications.

US-based Spanning was acquired by Kaseya in 2018 and provides backup and data protection capabilities for Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite and Salesforce.

Synnex ANZ CEO Kee Ong said, “Synnex looks forward to partnering with Kaseya and onboarding the Spanning solution into the cloud marketplace.

Resellers will be able to offer a full and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution to their customers. The partnership aligns with our solution strategy and further supports managed service providers.”

Synnex ANZ GM of E-commerce and Cloud Services Michael Tea said the partnership would further extend the distie’s cloud portfolio.

Kaseya APAC channel boss Dean Saunders said the company was “excited to expand our offerings throughout the APAC region by working with Synnex resellers in the channel”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud kaseya synnex

Most Read Articles

TPG finalises merger with Vodafone Australia

TPG finalises merger with Vodafone Australia
Telstra launches Teams service internationally

Telstra launches Teams service internationally
Arq Group rebrands to Webcentral Group, sold to Web.com for $12 million

Arq Group rebrands to Webcentral Group, sold to Web.com for $12 million
Dell confirms VMware spin-off plans

Dell confirms VMware spin-off plans
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?