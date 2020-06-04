Synnex signs smart cutter vendor Cricut

Creative technology and smart cutter machine vendor Cricut has appointed Synnex as its newest Australian distributor.

Cricut specialises in smart cutting and heat transfer machines aimed at creatives and other users for do-it-yourself (DIY) activities. The vendor produces plotters and computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters who work with fabrics and other soft materials.

The vendor is aiming to expand its offerings beyond selected mass-market retailers and specialist stores and leverage Synnex’s reseller base.

Cricut chief executive Ashish Arora said, “we are excited to embark on this journey with Synnex and work together to expand on Cricut's brand mission to help people lead creative lives.

“As a growing creative technology brand, it is important that we partner with a well-established, technology focused distributor in the region that shares our passion and is committed to fully realising our growth potential.

“We are confident Synnex has the capabilities and proven experience to support Cricut in its growth journey both expanding our wonderful tight-knit community of makers and reaching a whole new audience of creative individuals and DIY-ers, who have yet to experience the wonderful world of Cricut"

Synnex product director Jay Ko said, “Synnex is thrilled to have Cricut onboard and to be able to offer their innovative DIY products to our broader mass-market retail partners in Australia.”

“Personalisation is thriving, and Cricut is very relevant to this trend. With Cricut products, users can personalise just about anything they can put their creative minds to. This partnership perfectly aligns with our plans to expand our consumer offerings and create new market opportunities for our retail partners,” he said.