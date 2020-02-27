Synnex to more-than double Sydney warehouse

By on
Synnex has announced it will build a second logistics centre in Sydney and expands its configuration facilities.

The distributor said the expansion will require a $30 million investment and increase warehouse space by 8200 square metres.  Once complete, the facility will increase Synnex's Sydney pallet capacity by over 60 per cent, bin location by over 200 per cent and processing capacity by 250 per cent.

The new facility will be located on a patch of land Synnex already owns adjacent to its existing distribution centre in Lidcombe, and has kept in reserve for an expanded warehouse.

The new facility will feature a 29.3m automated storage and retrieval system.

The entire new building will also be run by a data analytics engine the company developed “to maximise efficiency and accuracy.”

Synnex's configuration services will also receive a boost from the build, as the new structure will include a floor dedicated to level fitted out to handle such services. 

“This new facility will play an important role in supporting the logistics and fulfilment needs of our channel partners,” Synnex Australia CEO, Kee Ong, said.

“The investment is consistent with our initiative to streamline logistics efficiency as part of our five-year growth strategic plan,” he added. 

“This expansion demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the local ICT market, future proofing our business and value-add for our partners.” 

The company expects construction to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

