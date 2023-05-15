Synnex to offer full Allied Telesis network product range

Synnex Australia has added Japanese networking hardware and software vendor Allied Telesis to its portfolio, the distributor said.

As part of the agreement, Synnex will carry Allied Telesis full range of products for the Australian market.

These include media converters, network cards, switches, access points, firewalls, routers and extensive security and management software.

Allied Telesis was founded in 1987, and is an ISO 9001 standard manufacturer that targets enterprise, government, eduction and critical infrastructure markets.

The Japanese maker's regional director for Australia and New Zealand Wayne Pertzel pointed to market research from the United States suggesting the global wireless market will reach US$199.3 billion by 2027, saying there are ample growrth opportunities locally.

"The timing is even more relevant as Allied Telesis looks to build best-in-class channel model and their ongoing efforts to expand into the Australian market," Pertzel said.

Synnex Australia product director Andy Kuek said Allied Telesis portfolio of products and technologies is a natural fit, and complements the distributor's other offerings in the network connectiviity space.

Allied Telesis is distributed by Bluechip Infotech in Australia as well.