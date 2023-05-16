Systemnet, Indepth IT Solutions, Hotline IT score WatchGuard ANZ partner awards

Network security and intelligence software vendor WatchGuard Technologies has honoured its top performing Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) partners for 2022.

Announced at the company’s regional Apogee partner conference in Phuket, Thailand, WatchGuard celebrated its partners for another year of growth and excellence.

The award for ANZ Partner of the Year went to Sydney-based IT services company Systemnet for its “exceptional sales and growth performance” and its strong relationship with WatchGuard over the past year as part of the WatchGuardONE Program.

WatchGuard also recognised that Systemnet provided customers with innovative solutions within the regional channel partner community.

Sydney-headquartered IT services provider Indepth IT solutions took home the ANZ End-User Project of the Year award for its use of the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform framework to “drive significant impact for an end user.”

According to WatchGuard, Indepth IT Solutions demonstrated the highest level of commitment to a single customer based on several factors including the level of effort to win the deal, utilisation of WatchGuard’s platform and services used and sold, customer relationships and coordination with WatchGuard.

Sydney IT services provider Hotline IT was honoured the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Marketing Program of the Year award based on its success in driving demand generation and education through creative and effective marketing campaigns.

The New Partner of the Year for ANZ was awarded to Auckland-based IT services provider Invizi for its fast business growth with WatchGuard.

According to WatchGuard, Invizi also exceeded expectations at all levels across sales performance, quarter-over-quarter growth and marketing engagement.

Christchurch-based technology solutions provider Manux Solutions was named as APJ Most Inspirational Partner of the Year for its ability to bring out the best of the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform approach with its own creativity to meet customer requirements.

WatchGuard said that Manux Solutions also achieved high sales performance, and demonstrated enthusiastic adoption of WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform and the WatchGuardONE Program.

“This past year, Systemnet, Inivizi, Indepth IT Solutions, Manux Solutions and Hotline IT not only distinguished their businesses through impressive performance fueled by service offering expansion and business model evolution, but their teams continue to serve as trusted advisors to both Australia and New Zealand customers as well as WatchGuard product and go-to-market teams,” WatchGuard Technologies chief executive Prakash Panjwani said.

“These awards recognise our local capability for delivering solutions that enable customers to realise rapid returns on their WatchGuard investment," WatchGuard’s ANZ and Pacific Islands regional director Anthony Daniel said.

“We celebrate these award winners for their achievements and look forward to effective and winning relationships with all our Australia, New Zealand and wider Pacific Island channel partners in in the year ahead.”