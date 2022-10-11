TAFE Queensland taps Cyberbit for new cybersecurity training program

TAFE Queensland has partnered with global cybersecurity education and training vendor Cyberbit to bolster its cybersecurity training program and to open a new training facility.

The updated program is set to commence in January 2023 as TAFE looks to address the shortage of cybersecurity professionals who possess hands-on experience responding to cyber-attacks.

TAFE said it chose Cyberbit and its cyber skills development platform following “extensive research of numerous other well-known” cyber range vendors, citing its hands-on nature and live-fire exercises that provide students with skills and real-world experience responding to cyber-attacks.

"With more skilled cyber security workers needed to protect businesses in an increasingly digitized economy, working with the Cyberbit cyber range will give students a deeper understanding of the realities of cyber warfare", TAFE Queensland faculty director for Creative and Digital Jackie French said.

"Cyber security specialists have become a crucial investment for larger businesses and organisations in recent years, and they are only going to become more vital as technology develops and cyber criminals get more creative in their approaches. By partnering with Cyberbit, we're upskilling students further, giving them insights and experience through live-fire simulations that are as close to real life as you can get."

French added the vendor’s simulation training would “tangibly show the impacts that a cyber-attack can have” when disrupting or crashing critical infrastructure in Australia and what's necessary to prevent an attack. She added this would ensure students leave TAFE with the job-ready skills needed to be cybersecurity specialists when they graduate.

Cyberbit regional sales director Viki Gaziel said, "We're excited to provide the platform that will support TAFE QLD's pioneering effort in delivering cybersecurity education."

"Hands-on skills development dramatically enriches the student's academic experience and prepares them with the skills they need for entry into the workforce, ready to make an impact from day one on the job."

Based in Israel, Cyberbit provides a platform that offers live-fire cloud security exercises using live AWS and Azure networks, simulating cloud attacks in a virtual security operations centre (SOC). Some of its customers also include MSSPs and system integrators, in addition to enterprises, educational institutions and governments.