Taleka Asia Pacific, Data#3, Optus Enterprise score Cisco partner awards

Three Australian channel partners have secured global partner awards from Cisco in recognition of their “superior business practices” and “best-in-class methodologies”.

Awarded during the 2021 Cisco Partner Summit held this week, Data#3, Optus Enterprise and Taleka Asia Pacific all took home honours within the APJC theatre and globally.

Cisco said some of the areas of consideration for the awards include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities and sales approaches.

For the global winners of excellence awards, Optus Enterprise was named managed services partner of the year for APJC, while Data#3 was named software partner of the year APJC.

Within the APJC Theatre Awards, Data#3 was named both partner of the year for Australia and New Zealand and the Technology Excellence award for security, while Taleka Asia Pacific was named Xtend partner of the year.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Cisco partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They are leading and innovating with us to help enterprises solve complex problems,” Cisco senior vice president of global partner organization Oliver Tuszik said.

“It’s a privilege to present the Australian partners in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

Speaking on the win, Data#3 practice manager Graham Robinson said, “It’s an extraordinary achievement to take home three Cisco partner awards and to be recognised on the global stage for the fourth year in a row.”

“The lifecycle approach we’ve developed with Cisco has become a cornerstone of our strategy. The commitment shown by both the Data#3 and Cisco teams has enabled us to become a leader in our industry, so we can help our customers be a leader in theirs.”

Optus Enterprise and Taleka announced their respective wins on LinkedIn.

“Strong partnerships are key to delivering great outcomes and innovative successes for our customers and this is why we have such a great partnership with Cisco,” Optus’ post read.

“Thank you for a great virtual event at Partner Summit 2021, and congratulations to the rest of the Cisco Partner award winners!”