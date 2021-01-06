Talend appoints new ANZ boss

By on
Talend appoints new ANZ boss

Data management software vendor Talend has appointed former Blue Prism channel exec Mark Fazackerley as its new ANZ boss.

Fazackerley revealed the appointment on LinkedIn yesterday, taking the role of regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m delighted to tell you that I have accepted a role as RVP Australia and NZ at Talend, an exciting company with a fantastic market-leading product on a big growth curve,” Fazackerley’s LinkedIn post read.

“Given my years in analytics, the challenges Talend solutions address are dear to my heart. Look forward to getting my feet under the desk next week.”

Fazackerley also takes over from Steve Singer, who left Talend in December to join Zscaler as its ANZ regional vice president and country manager.

Prior to the new role, Fazackerley was ANZ head of partner sales at Blue Prism until August 2020. He also worked in various leadership and sales roles at Micro Focus, MicroStrategy, Oracle, Hyperion Solutions and Brio Software. He also held technical roles for a number of New Zealand-based startups.

