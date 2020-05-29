Talend doubles down on key local partners

US based data management vendor Talend has revamped its partner program and made several new hires in a bid to increase touch with its limited channel roster.



Servian and OSS Group are the only two reseller partners in the vendor’s local roster. Accenture, Deloitte, HCL and Infosys are SI partners and Tableau is an ISV partner.



The small stable is made up of “strategically selected partners who are in line with the value proposition and all of the technical capabilities of Talend,” according to a company statement.



The vendor also said it works closely with its partners to ensure that every customer project is implemented with best practices and a high level of technical expertise.



Talend said the new competencies were designed “to drive increased customer success in a wide range of cloud integration, cloud migration, and cloud data warehouse projects”.



It has also developed a Cloud Accreditation Program, which recognises partners for capability to implement cloud integration projects of any scope.



“Organisations that are successfully enabling the next wave of productivity, personalised customer experiences and revenue growth through the application of data-driven insights, AI and intelligent automation have a strong data foundation at their core,” said Deloitte partner Lee Anderson.



“In a modern data architecture, balancing speed and agility of data movement with trust and integrity in data is critical. Technologies, such as Talend Data Fabric, play a key role in helping organisations accelerate these outcomes.”



Servian is Talend's longest-standing partner in the region, and the reseller’s NSW regional partner, Kate Voisey-Youldon, said “together we have gone from strength to strength, helping our customers navigate unique challenges and use data to drive better decisions”.



Talend has also hired new channel and partner managers in APAC. Ritha Defitri, Paul Sheehan, Shigemi Tsukikawa, and Baqar Hasnain, recently joined as strategic channel managers to respectively cover Indonesia, ANZ, Japan, and ASEAN.



Adrian (AJ) Lim and Helen Larcos joined Talend in 2019 as strategic partner managers. Both have been promoted to look after the company's “top strategic partners”, including Deloitte and Accenture.



The vendor’s APAC boss Stu Garrow said revenue growth in the Asia-Pacific region was over 59 percent in 2019, powered by demand for cloud solutions.



“Our partners play a critical role in this success, as more and more of our customers benefit from the support of Talend’s ecosystem in their data-driven strategies," he said



"This approach to our partner strategy and the integral role they play in our customers’ digital transformation will continue in 2020 as we advance our presence throughout the region.”