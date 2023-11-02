Talent acquires Wellington-based recruiter People&Co

Global technology recruiter and digital services provider Talent has acquired Wellington-based recruitment agency People&Co.

People&Co is a majority Māori-owned and firm which has worked with government, non-profit, and private sector clients over the past 18 years.

This acquisition follows a successful financial year for Talent, which surpassed $100 million in gross margin and increased EBITDA by over 10 percent to $27.5 million.

It provides technology contractors, permanent recruitment, technology project delivery and support services, and designs and builds embedded talent acquisition functions.

The acquisition aligns with Talent's strategy to expand its core recruitment business and provides a platform for building its project delivery, automation, and data consultancy business, Avec.

Talent's Global chief executive, Mark Nielsen, said there was a “strong affinity in terms of culture and vision” between Talent and People&Co, and a shared commitment to the New Zealand market.

Sam Collins, Managing Director of People&Co, will join Talent Group and will be responsible for scaling Avec's business in New Zealand.

Collins emphasised the growth opportunities that Talent and Avec will bring to their sales team, customers, candidates, and contractors.

He said: "our culture that we have built is aligned with Talent's which was a non-negotiable, and we resonated with the growth mindset of the leaders and their teams."

Kara Smith, country manager, Talent New Zealand, will work with People&Co and Talent Wellington's managing director, Nik King-Turner.

People&Co is a member of the All-of-Government (AoG) External Recruitment and Consultancy panels.

It offers OD, HR, and business consulting services through co.star.