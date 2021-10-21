Tamworth's Toim Technology upgrades car dealership JT Fossey's internet services via Leading Edge Data Centres

Tamworth, NSW-based managed services provider Toim Technology has upgraded car dealership JT Fossey’s internet access through Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC).

Toim replaced JT Fossey’s previous setup of two separate networks of 10 Mbps links for voice and 50 Mbps links for data to connect its three sites, with a new single 200 Mbps connection from LEDC to provide each site with shared 300 Mbps for internet service.

LEDC said JT Fossey is now paying 70 percent less than its previous provider, and that the company was struggling to achieve the network speeds required to run the business and that it felt it was “paying exorbitant rates for a substandard service”.

Toim Technology was tapped to design and deploy the new network, working with JT Fossey IT manager Angus Collins to ensure the company’s connectivity, voice and security needs were addressed. The MSP also leveraged fibre links from telco aggregator Encoo Communications, which was also an LEDC partner.

“With a local data centre, I can build and create the configuration I need for our business’ needs and architecture, access the speed, stability and security that we require, all while eliminating the cost of downtime, maintenance, and corporate overhead,” Collins said.

“For our company, edge computing is important, specifically in the speed and security sectors. Having a fast and private fibre interlink between our three sites enables me to be able to manage computers, users, and services on a much larger scale, and allows for a lot more room for expansion, and the security to transfer and store sensitive, and highly critical data off site, in a secure facility with the ability to know exactly where my data is being stored.”

Speaking on the company’s participation in the project, Encoo Communication partner manager John Sullivan said, “We are proud to be able to support Regional businesses to enable their growth.”

“As a telco aggregator, we are a key step in connecting our customers to the network. LEDC has been an integral part of enabling this to happen and Encoo are proud to be part of this journey.”

LEDC, which focuses on being a regional-based data centre and network provider, launched a facility in Tamworth in September this year, offering access to its ecosystem of MSPs, telcos and cloud providers to customers outside metro areas. LEDC is not affiliated with the buyer group Leading Edge Computers.