Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Melbourne-based Tangerine Telecom has launched a 1-terabyte wireless broadband plan.

The plan runs on Optus’ 4G Plus network and the company claimed it is the largest mobile broadband data plan in the market. The plan also complements the Tangerine’s existing 200GB and 500GB plans.

Tangerine managing director Andrew Branson said the company saw demand for data has been increasing exponentially so there’s a benefit in offering both unlimited data NBN plans and the 1TB mobile plan.

“We’re seeing strong demand for this product in areas covered by NBN satellite. This is due to limitations in data allowances on NBN satellite and a full 1000GB of data allowance available with Tangerine,” Branson said.

“We also see customers enjoy this service in areas where they are covered by NBN fixed-wireless technology. This is where they may experience NBN tower congestion and have strong Optus mobile coverage.”

The plan is available without the need of a contract, along with options for additional hardware or BYO device upon signing. It is available for $89.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $99.90 thereafter.