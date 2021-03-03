Targus recalls faulty laptop charger

PC and mobile accessories vendor Targus has revealed that one of its laptop wall chargers is to be recalled over fears of electric shock.

Targus is recalling its 45W USB-C PD3.0 Laptop Wall Charger (APA95AU-50) in both Australia and New Zealand and is encouraging affected customers to contact the vendor to get a free replacement or refund.

It was found that the charger's faceplate could potentially separate from the body of the AC plug head, leaving live parts exposed and present risk of electric shock to customers.

“Currently available information indicates that the risk may arise if the user attempts to unplug the unit from a power source while the power source is still switched on,” Targus’ announcement read.

“The safety of end-users of our products is of paramount importance to Targus, and so as a matter of abundant caution we are undertaking a product recall of the APA95AU-50 in Australia and NZ.”

Customers are advised not to attempt to unplug the charger without switching off the power at the power source, or seek qualified help if unsure.

The recall covers APA95AU-50 chargers sold from 4 December 2017 to 22 February 2019.