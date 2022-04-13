TAS nabs Insight’s Patrick Murphy as commercial boss

TransAction Solutions (TAS) has nabbed Patrick Murphy from Insight Enterprises as its new commercial boss.

The Perth-based cloud solutions provider said Murphy's hiring aims to help grow TAS’s cloud managed services offerings in the financial services, government and healthcare sectors.

TAS chief executive Baker said Murphy would be “playing a major role in working with the leadership team to set direction for the organisation and GTM [go-to-market] element of the business.”

“We are very excited to welcome Patrick to our executive leadership team in his new position of CCO, where he will bring substantial experience to the role,” Baker said.

Murphy was most recently at Sydney-based IT consultancy Insight for seven years, first as its general manager of APAC Services from 2014, then its ANZ executive general manager from 2017.

Prior to Insight, Murphy worked for 15 years as managed service provider Data#3’s general manager of managed services.

Murphy said on joining TAS, “I am looking to work with the entire team, to further expand our client base to other industries seeking similar standards, as well as the portfolio of solutions we bring to our clients.”

“The market is crying out for locally delivered managed services and transformative solutions. At its core, TAS has more than 30 years of experience delivering scalable, flexible and secure outcomes to the highly regulated financial services sector.

Baker added, “We look forward to applying his remarkable skills, expertise and insights to our TAS and Experteq clients as we continue to add value as a trusted partner.”

TAS specialises in end-to-end ICT services for the financial industry, whose offerings include cloud, virtual desktop and enterprise mobility services.

TAS acquired cloud, virtual desktop and enterprise mobility services provider Experteq in 2020, which it said would improve its consulting and professional services capabilities

Last June, TAS appointed former Optus senior manager William Lam as its new group innovation director.