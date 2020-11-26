TasmaNet acquires Queensland telco Internomic

Tasmanian telco TasmaNet has acquired Queensland-based company Internomic for an undisclosed sum.

Internomic owns and operates the regional Queensland brand VastNet and metro Brisbane-based brand Netmode.

The acquisition is part of TasmaNet’s national expansion program, which was launched in August.

“VastNet and Netmode have a genuine focus on providing quality services to their customers, something that echoes TasmaNet’s approach,” TasmaNet chief executive Rob Vernon said.

“The acquisition provides TasmaNet with a larger presence in the Queensland market, which is similar to the Tasmanian market in that innovative businesses rely on a close relationship with their technology providers to enable them to compete on an equal footing with their capital city and international counterparts.”

Vernon added that TasmaNet would augment Internomic’s existing infrastructure with its own, bringing in enhancements in automation and orchestration, as well as over the top services like secure SD-WAN, firewall as a service, and private cloud.

TasmaNet head of channel sales Keith Masterton said the acquisition provided a vehicle for TasmaNet to “meaningfully engage” with partners in the local Queensland markets.

“TasmaNet’s partner-focused growth model is built on creating genuine relationships between ourselves and our partners. Being closer to our end-user customers with the ability to stand side by side to support our partners to find the best solutions for customers is very valuable,” he said.

“Partners enjoy working with TasmaNet to deliver cost-effective and dependable Internet, networking, data protection, and cloud services to businesses. With the acquisition of Vastnet/Netmode, we are further expanding our partner footprint into every Australian state.”

TasmaNet also announced a number of customer wins from its channel partners across Australia.

Victoria-based Orkestra used TasmaNet’s fibre network to deploy Microsoft Office 365 and secure cloud backup for Tsimos Commercial Real Estate.

NSW-based Excel IT uses TasmaNet business NBN to offer tailored voice solutions for businesses in the Hunter region.

Tasmanian channel partners RidgeTech Services and Axsys offers a suite of TasmaNet

business Internet, managed firewall, private cloud and backup products to complement their own specialised managed services, software, and hardware procurement offerings.