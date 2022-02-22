TasmaNet adds Indicium air sensors to product offerings

Australian internet of things device manufacturer Indicium Dynamics has inked a deal with Tasmanian telco TasmaNet for the resale of smart air sensors.

The Tasmanian-based IoT and data integration company’s product monitors air quality in indoor spaces.

The sensors work on TasmaNet’s Internet of Things (IoT) network and give real-time monitoring of CO2 levels which is viewed on Indicium’s cloud dashboard.



The vendor said data is viewable on any device, and email or text alerts can be set up to provide a warning when CO2 concentrations in a monitored space reach an unsafe level.

In addition to CO2, the devices can also measure other environmental metrics including temperature, humidity, luminosity and motion.

“We’re very excited to be working with TasmaNet to provide an innovative monitoring solution that is easy to install, accessible, and provides tangible value in the form of real-time data and communication about indoor air quality,” Indicium boss Mike Ross said.

“Unlike handheld devices, our sensors provide long-term data retention, empowering our clients to make informed decisions about the safety and comfort of their indoor spaces at different times of the day, across all seasons”.

The company’s air sensors have been installed at the Tasmanian Taste of Summer event held

in Hobart over the New Year, The company’s clients also include schools. It said that indoor air quality had been important to customers due to the spread of COVID-19.

In November last year, ASX-listed telco Field Solutions Holdings (FSG) acquired TasmaNet for $13 million.

FSG said at the time that TasmaNet’s capabilities would augment and accelerate the rollout of its Regional Australia Network across the country, including software-automated private cloud and managed services.

In August, TasmaNet launched its eastern seaboard cloud node in Sydney to expand its TasmaNet Core private cloud platform.

TasmaNet chief executive Rob Vernon said at the time that the cloud node investment expanded the telco's capability to deliver elastic private cloud connectivity to customers and partners.