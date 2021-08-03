TasmaNet expands private cloud offering to Sydney

Hobart-based telco TasmaNet has launched its eastern seaboard cloud node in Sydney to expand its TasmaNet Core private cloud platform.

TasmaNet’s platform is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering that the company said allows customers to retain control of business data and ICT expenditure while moving to the cloud.

TasmaNet chief executive Rob Vernon said the cloud node investment expands capability to the company to deliver elastic private cloud connectivity to customers and partners.

“As TasmaNet has grown its footprint of customers and services in eastern states, we are

leveraging our connectivity to enable secure access to the enterprise grade elastic compute

and storage solutions offered by the TasmaNet Core private cloud environment,” Vernon said.

“The new Sydney node brings TasmaNet Core IaaS, SDN, cyber-security and cloud backup solutions closer to our customers and partners, without compromising the secure networking, data encryption, and firewall protection which is integrated into our mature self-service platform.”

Vernon added that since many of TasmaNet’s customers had shifted their working patterns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, customers were looking to the company to help decentralise operations by moving to the cloud, in addition to connectivity services.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to offering a competitive suite of products to our customers and partners around Australia,” he said. “Our intention is to further expand our capability elsewhere in the country by gaining capability via business acquisition.”

TasmaNet chief technology officer Brett Henderson said, “We built the TasmaNet Core platform to offer the market greater value and choice of private cloud services, delivered by a 100 percent Australian service provider.

“Our self-service platform has enabled our customers to predictably control their cloud consumption, with confidence in addressing data sovereignty concerns, as a trend in decisions by customers has seen them migrate their workloads from public clouds to our private cloud platform.

“Australian businesses can choose TasmaNet Core with the assurance of industry-leading service levels and support, from the expert team that develops and runs the platform.”