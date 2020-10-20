TasmaNet names former NBN channel chief to lead partner program expansion

TasmaNet names former NBN channel chief to lead partner program expansion
Keith Masterton (Tasmanet)

TasmaNet has appointed former NBN Co channel chief Keith Masterton to lead the Tasmanian telco’s national channel sales strategy.

Masterton left NBN Co in early October following three years with the organisation, prior to this was head of channel business at Telstra,

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining a company where my passion for serving business and
government customers through quality channel partner relationships is shared,” Masterton said.

TasmaNet CEO Rob Vernon said the appointment would accelerate the company’s evolution into a “genuine national competitor”:

“Keith brings unmatched channel development and engagement experience to TasmaNet, and
flags our intent to offer a compelling partner program to the Australian ICT community,” Vernon said.

“We’re excited to secure a senior executive of Keith’s calibre in a competitive market after
building a strong relationship with him during his tenure at NBN Co and we share a vision of a
sustainable and diverse ICT market offering innovation and choice to business customers.

“Today we leverage the public investment in the national broadband network to deliver cost effective and dependable Internet, networking, data protection, and cloud services to schools
and businesses in every Australian state, including connecting the first service in the country
using transformational NBN Enterprise Ethernet dedicated fibre.

“Removing historical connectivity barriers unlocks the potential of students and workplaces
across the country through more equitable access to the benefits of global markets, online
education resources, telehealth, remote working, and cloud technology.

“Our ability to connect customers nationally unlocks opportunities for our channel partners to
offer TasmaNet’s suite of products alongside their own specialised advice and services.”

