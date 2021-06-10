TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

By on
TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons
The Tahune Airwalk
Tahune Adventures

Hobart-based telco TasmaNet has received Government funding to provide connectivity to the Tahune Airwalk and Warra Ecosystem Observatory in southern Tasmania. 

The company received the funding as part of the second round of Regional Connectivity Program Grants from the Federal Government. 

TasmaNet said it will work directly with the Tahune Airwalk and Warra Ecosystem Observatory in southern Tasmania in the upgrade of the communications network. 

“The Tahune Airwalk is a major draw card for the Huon Region, and currently there is only a small area onsite where wi-fi is available. From a tourism perspective, this limits the amount of promotion visitors can share online,” TasmaNet chief executive Rob Vernon said.

“During the devastating 2019 bushfires in the region, the lack of communication coverage around the site also hindered coordinating an effective response. Better connectivity is a huge safety benefit for the area, along with opening doors to new ICT technologies, including a new communication service at the Warra Ecosystem Observatory which will enable the facility to more efficiently collect and distribute important ecological research data.

“We’d like to thank the RCP Grant Committee and the Federal Government for realising the importance of this regional project.”

Late last year, as part of its national expansion plans, TasmaNet acquired Queensland-based company Internomic, which owned and operated the regional Queensland brand VastNet and metro Brisbane-based brand Netmode.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
tahune airwalk tasmanet telco warra ecosystem observatory

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar

Sponsored Whitepapers

Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services

Most Read Articles

More Aussie businesses using cloud technology: ABS

More Aussie businesses using cloud technology: ABS
Sage offloads APAC biz to Access Group

Sage offloads APAC biz to Access Group
5G smartphones surpass 50% of Aus market share

5G smartphones surpass 50% of Aus market share
Vocus fined $2.5m over NBN speed claims

Vocus fined $2.5m over NBN speed claims

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?