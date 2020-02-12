TasmaNet sells Hobart data centre to DXN

Telco TasmaNet has agreed to sell its DC3 data centre in Hobart to ASX-listed data centre specialist DXN Ltd for $2.7 million.

In an ASX announcement (pdf) from DXN, the company revealed it will acquire 30 occupied racks with the ability to expand to 100 racks.

As part of the deal, TasmaNet will also sign a national customer agreement for three years where the company will continue managing the facility and continue providing data centre, cloud and backup services to its customers.

“TasmaNet is delighted to announce this transaction with DXN, and to continue providing our customers with a great experience using this facility for their data centre requirements,” TasmaNet chief executive Elizabeth Aris said in a separate announcement.

“The Hobart data centre has a strong customer base including key sovereign clients and we are experiencing very solid annual growth, which we expect to continue as we further our national expansion and acquire new customers.”

DC3 is a government accredited Tier 2 modular data centre that provides services to the Tasmanian government and is also one of three commercial data centres in the state. Aris said it was also the first non-government data centre built in Tasmania, which led to TasmaNet’s development of its Core cloud platform.

DXN chief executive Matthew Madden said the acquisition is an example of how the company aims to become Australia’s leading Edge data centre provider.

“Our plan is to continue to expand our carrier neutral Edge data centre footprint in Australia and New Zealand,” Madden said. “This target will be achieved by developing new greenfield modular data centres, such as our new Sydney DC and/or acquiring existing operating data centres such as DC3.”

DXN said the transaction will close towards the end of March 2020.