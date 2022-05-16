Tassie solution providers join forces to boost services scope

Two Tasmanian IT service providers Eaglecrest and Compago Technologies have joined forces to expand coverage across the state.

Hobart-based Compago Technologies, formerly Axsys IT, offers IT procurement, planning and support. Eaglecrest Technologies is a Launceston-based IT service provider that placed number 10 in the 2020 CRN Fast50.

“Maintaining and supporting multiple sites can be a costly exercise; office expenses, cars, and travel, quiet workload periods all eventuate with the customer footing the bill,” Compago Technologies' blog post read.

“Compago Technologies and Eagle Crest Technologies are excited to announce a blending of business philosophies and operational culture by way of a newly formed state-wide coverage partnership.”

The collaborating organisations are boasting a state-wide footprint of local staff, retaining onshore employment and community connections while saving costs. The deal gives Compargo access to EagleCrest's service desk and allows the Launceston company to make use of Compago's senior engineers.



“This is a partnership between two organisations that have very similar business philosophies and cultures around customer-centricity. Both companies will maintain their own ownership and management structures but will work together in the interests of both organisations' clients to ensure a high level of service,” the statement read.



There will be no job losses through this partnership and the current rates of both organisations will remain the same. The two companies said they were not envisaging any changes to products or services.

Eaglecrest founder David Pretorious told CRN the two companies had been working together for a number of years and the agreement was a natural extension of the existing relationship.

"We will get the advantage of Compago's expertise in Fortinet and 3CX, while Compago will be able to utilise our skills in Microsoft 365," he said.

He added that customers in Tasmania put a high value on face to face engagement and the partnership would allow both companies to boost service capabilities on a technical and sales level.