Tata Consultancy Services launches Sydney research hub for digital transformation clients

By on
Tata Consultancy Services launches Sydney research hub for digital transformation clients

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace innovation and digital collaboration centre, aiming to support customers undergoing digital transformation efforts.

The facility is the company’s first in Asia-Pacific, with existing centres in Riyadh, New York, Pittsburg, Amsterdam and Tokyo.

TCS Sydney Digital Garage aims to help customers establish their competitive differentiation, increase their speed to market and navigate their growth and transformation journeys through a structured framework.

The centre also operates on a hub and spoke model, providing customers access to TCS’ ecosystem of academia, startups and technology providers. Rapid prototyping capabilities are also on offer for customers.

TCS will partner with hyperscalers Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud to develop digital solutions at scale.

“Collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners, better enables the development of transformational digital solutions and sustainable business that build a better future,” TCS Australia and New Zealand vice president Vikram Singh said.

“The launch of the Digital Garage, Powered by Pace in Sydney enables TCS to better collaborate with our clients, bringing the best of TCS’ global capabilities to Australia to support local transformation and delivery of ideas that meet the needs of local businesses and improve the lives of Australians.”

TCS said Australia is a key strategic region for the company, and the centre’s launch is part of a larger commitment in the region, which also includes building up local expertise and local talent.

TCS chief technology officer K Ananth Krishnan said, “TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace™ is a great step forward in our endeavour to accelerate growth and transformation of our business partners.”

“We have been investing in joint research in emerging technology areas with Australian Academia; we have built Agile Innovation Clouds with customers. We are excited to bring TCS Pace capabilities to Australia and further encourage collaborative research and innovation.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital services tata tcs

Partner Content

5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team
Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO

Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO
IBM merges ANZ biz with Southeast Asia, Korea

IBM merges ANZ biz with Southeast Asia, Korea
Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?