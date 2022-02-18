Tata Consultancy Services launches Sydney research hub for digital transformation clients

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace innovation and digital collaboration centre, aiming to support customers undergoing digital transformation efforts.

The facility is the company’s first in Asia-Pacific, with existing centres in Riyadh, New York, Pittsburg, Amsterdam and Tokyo.

TCS Sydney Digital Garage aims to help customers establish their competitive differentiation, increase their speed to market and navigate their growth and transformation journeys through a structured framework.

The centre also operates on a hub and spoke model, providing customers access to TCS’ ecosystem of academia, startups and technology providers. Rapid prototyping capabilities are also on offer for customers.

TCS will partner with hyperscalers Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud to develop digital solutions at scale.

“Collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners, better enables the development of transformational digital solutions and sustainable business that build a better future,” TCS Australia and New Zealand vice president Vikram Singh said.

“The launch of the Digital Garage, Powered by Pace in Sydney enables TCS to better collaborate with our clients, bringing the best of TCS’ global capabilities to Australia to support local transformation and delivery of ideas that meet the needs of local businesses and improve the lives of Australians.”

TCS said Australia is a key strategic region for the company, and the centre’s launch is part of a larger commitment in the region, which also includes building up local expertise and local talent.

TCS chief technology officer K Ananth Krishnan said, “TCS Sydney Digital Garage, Powered by TCS Pace™ is a great step forward in our endeavour to accelerate growth and transformation of our business partners.”

“We have been investing in joint research in emerging technology areas with Australian Academia; we have built Agile Innovation Clouds with customers. We are excited to bring TCS Pace capabilities to Australia and further encourage collaborative research and innovation.”