Tata Consultancy Services migrates Woolworths's SAP environment to Azure

By on
Tata Consultancy Services migrates Woolworths's SAP environment to Azure

Systems integrator Tata Consultancy Services has been tapped by retail giant Woolworths Group to migrate its SAP environment to Microsoft Azure.

The migration involved some 20 SAP applications, 75 terabytes of data, 135 database servers and 435 application servers. This covered Woolworths’ supermarkets, Metro stores, Big W outlets across Australia, its Countdown supermarkets in New Zealand and supply chain arm Primary Connect, as well as the company’s corporate finance and other enterprise support teams.

The move to Azure came as Woolworths sought to improve its agility, resiliency and to be more responsive to customer needs, as well as improving operational resiliency while reducing technology risk.

The project started in early 2020, and was completed within eight months. Some of the applications migrated included Woolworths’ SAP ECC ERP and SAP Customer Activity Repository (CAR) on HANA.

“The success of the program was our number one goal, and we knew how important it was to team up with Microsoft and bring our full contextual knowledge of SAP, cloud migration and modernisation to power this large transformation,” TCS ANZ business unit head of retail Ganesa Vaikuntam said.

Across TCS, Woolworths, SAP and Microsoft, the migration had a combined team of some 200 people, including some undisclosed partners.

In addition to the lift-and-shift work, Woolworths also upgraded its operating system and database to eliminate technical obsolescence and reduce operational risk. SAP also used its Near Zero Downtime service to trim outages down from potentially “a few” days to 17 hours.

Woolworths also redesigned its disaster recovery capability to help streamline operations and improve the customer experience.

Woolworths Group technology director for enterprise systems Laurence Bennett said the company’s level of stability “has been impressive” since the migration.

“Since the Production cutover in October our daily, weekly and month-end processes have been completing successfully and in some instances pleasing performance improvements. We have also experienced great uptime and performance stability through the peak Christmas trading period. It has been a fantastic achievement,” Bennett said.

“As per any undertaking of this magnitude, there were challenges which needed to be overcome.

“The business case for the migration was understood and supported by our Group Executive team, and we purposefully engaged senior global sponsors within TCS, Microsoft and SAP.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
azure ganesa vaikuntam laurence bennett microsoft services tata consultancy services tcs woolworths group

Partner Content

Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators
Accenture names new local cloud transformation boss

Accenture names new local cloud transformation boss
Uniti Group to be acquired for $3.7b

Uniti Group to be acquired for $3.7b
Kalinda IT taps Pulse DC for data centre rollout

Kalinda IT taps Pulse DC for data centre rollout

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?