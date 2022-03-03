Tata Consultancy Services wins Western Power contract

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a deal with the electricity network builder Western Power to integrate their systems across multiple domains.

The multi-year contract will see the Indian, multinational, IT services provider be the primary systems integrator for Western Power’s asset management and network operations.

TCS will also be the secondary systems integrator for WA government-owned corporation’s asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain.

TCS said in a statement that the upgrade would improve Western Power’s network reliability, their field service team’s productivity and their customers’ safety.

“The evolution and bold ambitions of Western Power coupled with our philosophy of active collaboration means together we are building a new approach to reimagine, speed-up and deliver critical infrastructure capabilities to WA,” said TCS Australia & New Zealand Country Head Vikram Singh in the statement.

Western Power head of information communications and technology, Tracy Deveugle-Frink said in the statement “TCS has been selected based on their domain knowledge in the utility and engineering sectors.”

The partnership will involve TCS assisting Western Power in its goal of building a more modular grid that contains new tech plugs in and out of the grid.

TCS will also work with Western Power on Project Symphony —the Western Australian and Federal government’s Distributed Energy Resources Program virtual power plant.

The two-year pilot aims to aggregate a network of solar-powered homes that collectively generate and store energy, in the same way as traditional thermal power plants with the aim of smoothing out the supply and demand for electricity.

“They have a growing establishment in the Western Australian corporate landscape and are well positioned to partner with us as we deliver on our corporate objectives,” said Deveugle-Frink in the statement.

TCS won a contract with South32 in November last year to upgrade the Australian mining and metals company’s IT infrastructure and replace its operating model.