Tax accounting firm Accountants Direct becomes reseller of Aussie eSignature vendor Annature

Australian eSignature software vendor Annature has partnered with Brisbane tax accounting firm and tax refund services provider Accountants Direct to resell its products.

The digital signature, identity verification and payment collection software vendor said it secured the partnership with the accounting firm by offering a way to execute contracts quickly and to support Accountants Direct’s client base seamlessly check final tax documentation. 

Annature said Accountants Direct would now be able to send customers an SMS message with a link to digitally sign their returns to the ATO and that customers lodging tax returns would benefit from a documented digital trail to claim entitlements from investments in shares or property. 

“We now have the latest technology, with up-to-date compliance and our fifty consultants nationwide are now confident about the security of all our data and the fact it remains onshore,” Accountants Direct chief executive officer and founder Stephen Burns said. 

“We don’t white label Annature because we want to showcase a standout Aussie brand – and we’re very familiar with the calibre of the Annature team from a previous relationship under the NowInfinity brand.”

Annature chief executive officer and founder Amreeta Abbott said the Annature recently had “a huge growth surge across a broad range of industries”

“That’s because of our capacity to seamlessly integrate with any system and execute agreements and the client process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price.

“Annature is proud to continue our relationship with Stephen and his team. We value such long term relationships where the value of advanced technology from the team at Annature is recognised. It is part of the innovation roadmap for Australian industry.”

Abbott was also previously the chief financial officer of NowInfinity before it was sold in 2020 to ASX-listed Class Limited for $25 million. 

