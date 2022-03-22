TCS, Google Cloud to construct digital foundation for Fletcher Building

By on
TCS, Google Cloud to construct digital foundation for Fletcher Building

Indian IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google Cloud are working together to develop a new ERP for NZ-based construction company Fletcher Building.

Fletcher operates in Aotearoa, Australia and the South Pacific with a range of businesses from manufacturing to retail and services. 

To consolidate its ERP systems across these businesses, Fletcher Building began a digital transformation program that it called Digital@Fletchers.

As part of this, it selected TCS to build out a Google Cloud-based strategy that aims to simplify the infrastructure landscape, reduce technology debt, host mission-critical workloads, provide a unified view of its customers and enable future innovation.

“We see digital as a key driver of transformation, growth and innovation at Fletcher Building,” said Fletcher Building CIO Daniel Beecham.

“As we continue to ramp up our ecommerce, digitisation, automation and data analytics functions, we need a stable and secure technology platform that can cater to our needs today—and support us into the future."

He said Google Cloud's data and analytics capabilities and its co-innovation agenda with SAP, combined with TCS’ domain industry knowledge and cloud engineering expertise, helped drive the choice to underpin the Digital@Fletchers project.

TCS ANZ retail, travel, transportation and hospitality business unit head Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam added that TCS is excited to “create a new digital core that will enable better customer experience through data-driven insights and analytics and support future growth”.

Google Cloud will support Fletcher Building’s employees with the skills required to implement and maintain the new technologies.

Fletcher Building will also implement Google Cloud’s Carbon Footprint reporting tool to measure, track, and report on the carbon footprint associated with its cloud usage.

Google Cloud is currently carbon neutral, with the aid of offsets, but is aiming to go 100 percent renewable by 2030. Fletcher Building was recognised in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

