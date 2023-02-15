TD Synnex-owned Tech Data launches Aussie cloud portfolio

Tech Data, a global distributor and solutions aggregator owned by TD Synnex, will launch its enhanced cloud services portfolio in Australia.

The portfolio features over 100 types of services, and is aimed at enabling the channel partner community to capture and capitalise on cloud business opportunities.

Offerings such as managed services will be available for resellers migrating customers to the cloud, along with an independent software vendor solutions factory for app modernisation.

These cloud managed services will also cover customer offerings for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service (IaaS and PaaS respectively) business models, Tech Data said.

Professional services and business applications to help channel partners speed up digital transformation will also be available.

Tech Data had a mixed year in 2022, losing distribution rights for Dell Technologies to Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

The distie also lost enterprise backup vendor Veritas to Dicker Data, but it picked up database vendor Yugabyte, cloud networking solutions provider Pluribus, and Cloudera.