TDL, Data#3, Dicker Data score Citrix partner awards

Three Australian channel partners have been recognised as some its best partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Data#3, Thomas Duryea Logicalis (TDL) and Dicker Data received 2020 Partner of the Year honours from Citrix, alongside other partners from the Americas and EMEA regions.

Data#3 was named APAC Growth Partner of the Year, TDL earned the APAC Workspace Partner of the Year and Dicker Data took home Distribution Partner of the Year.

TDL shared the award on their social media channels, while also announcing its promotion to Citrix Platinum Plus partner status, the first in Australia.

As quoted in the LinkedIn post, Citrix ANZ director of channels Brian McColm said, “TD Logicalis are trusted advisors leading the Australian marketplace and establishing themselves as a Citrix workspace on cloud transformation partner of choice.”

Other winners include two worldwide partner award recipients, Japan-headquartered Fujitsu and Denmark-based Conecto A/S.

Here are the full list of winners within Asia-Pacific: