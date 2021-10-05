TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief

Remote desktop vendor TeamViewer is increasing its local channel investment with the appointment of Kimberley Chandler as its first ANZ channel chief.

Chandler joins the company from Ingram Micro Cloud where she was partner success manager. Prior to that she was national channel manager at HP following a six year stint as head of channel for cloud and complex data at Telstra.

“TeamViewer is a trusted, secure, loyal brand, Chandler told CRN. “I also know some account managers and the leadership team was important to me, I wanted to join a growing company where I can grow.”



Chandler pointed to recent acquisitions of Augmented reality companies UBiMax and Upskill as major additions to the company’s offerings.



“We have so many Enterprise solutions and are making big investments globally,” she added.



Chandler said her goal at the company was to build a strong, committed and loyal channel in Australia and New Zealand.



“We are hiring more channel managers, account manager and want to be 100 percent channel by 2022.



“My focus is to build both the IT and OT channel ecosystem. We have Synnex and Ingram Micro for our IT core products and we are bringing on new distributors and partners for the OT space, focusing on our Frontline AR and IoT products.



According to Chandler, the company is looking to attract new MPS’s and partners who specialise in the OT space.

“The verticals we are focusing on are logistics, utilities, manufacturing, automotive, construction and health,” Chandler said.

“We are planning on hiring more channel account managers, we have just hired Jason Ward in NSW. We are hiring a channel marketing manager, who will help support our channel partners with GTM strategies, events and webinars. We have mid-market account managers and enterprise account managers.



The company offers a partner portal, channel enablement portal and a document portal. Chandler said partners get access to special pricing, NFR, rebates, MDF’s, free trials and demos.



“I’m also organising a community group for our partners too,” she added.