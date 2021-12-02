TeamViewer appoints Solarwinds exec to run APAC

Software vendor TeamViewer has appointed former SolarWinds exec Sojung Lee as its new head of the Asia-Pacific region including China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Lee joins the company from Solarwinds which has just named a new global head of channel, appointing Jeff McCullough to help the company build a new channel strategy.

The creation of the new role comes following the appointment of Kimberly Chandler earlier in the year as head of the ANZ channel business.

The company said Lee would drive growth in core APAC markets with a focus on enterprise solutions.

Lee’s responsibility covers all activities in APAC, including direct sales, channel partners, distributors and resellers.

She will also join TeamViewer's global senior leadership team from her base in Singapore. The company said she will build a regional APAC sales hub to add to the existing local presences in Japan, China, India and Australia.

Prior to the role at SolarWinds, Lee spent more than 8 years with IBM Asia Pacific in different positions, most recently being a sales executive and director.

TeamViewer’s CEO Oliver Steil said the company was excited to welcome Sojung Lee onboard.

“With her strong track record of generating extraordinary business growth, her proven leadership skills, and her extensive know-how of the market requirements in the region, she will play an integral role in bringing our new setup for APAC to life.

“Her excellent capabilities in scaling up with business partners will further contribute to drive growth and business performance in the region.”

Sojung Lee described her new employer as a great company with value-creating products, a global footprint and a compelling narrative.

“I am excited to be joining this truly international and diverse workforce sharing strong company values.

“Supporting clients in digitally transforming their businesses and optimising their processes along the entire value chain is a very attractive task I want to bring forward, together with the teams we have in place across the region and a strong APAC partner network. I am thrilled to become part of TeamViewer’s extraordinary success story and to actively drive the development in the exciting and highly dynamic APAC region.”