TeamViewer kicks off TeamUp partner program in APAC

Remote access provider TeamViewer has launched its first partner program, TeamUp, in the Asia Pacific region.

The program is aimed at partners such as resellers, distributors, managed service providers and systems integrators.

TeamViewer has structured the program with three tiers, Business, Premier and Champion, each with tailored discounts and benefits such as joint marketing campaigns and dedicated resources.

A new, unified partner portal is also available, providing access to discounts, dedicated support, comprehensive sales training along with certifications.

The portal also provides a deal registration engine, tailored learning, and a marketing materal database.

In 2021, the Germany headquartered company named Kimberley Chandler as its first Australia New Zealand channel chief.

Claiming over 625,000 subscribers, TeamViewer is distributed by Ingram Micro, Dicker Data, Synnex and VExpress in ANZ.