Teamviewer names new ANZ head of sales

Remote access provider Teamviewer has appointed Andrew Belger as its new head of sales for Australia and New Zealand, the company said.

Belger will manage the enterprise and channel sales, including business development and strategic partnerships for large customers across a range of industries, Teamviewer said.

He will be based in Sydney and work with Teamviewer's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, and the company's ANZ hub in Adelaide.

Prior to Teamview, Belger was the APC regional sales director for streaming technology company Brightcove.

He has also held sales roles at IBM and HP, and other technology companies.

Teamviewer's Asia-Pacific president Sojung Lee welcomed Belger to the company, and pointed to his analytical decision-making and go-to-market strategy planning, and strong network and enterprise software background as a great match for the company.

Kimberley Chandler was appointed as Teamviewer's first local channel chief in October 2021.

Chandler left Teamviewer in August this year, moving to distributor Dicker Data where she took on the role as partner development manager for Microsoft Azure.

In April this year, Teamviewer started up its TeamUp partner program in the APAC region,

TeamViewer is distributed by Ingram Micro, Dicker Data, Synnex and VExpress in ANZ.