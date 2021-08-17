TeamViewer names VExpress newest local distie

TeamViewer has appointed VExpress Distribution its newest Australian distie for its industrial augmented reality products.

The appointment builds on integrations between TeamViewer’s Frontline AR offerings and VExpresse’s other vendor partner RealWear and its wearable devices. RealWear is the industry leader for powerful, voice operated headset computers helping to keep front line workers streamlined and safe.

As part of the deal, VExpress will also now sell the vendor’s IoT enterprise augmented reality platform for frontline workers in deskless environments.

“VExpress is very excited to be given our Channel Partner Agreement with TeamViewer Australia”, the distributor’s general manager David McEwen said.

“TeamViewer is known for high quality and ease of use, optimizing and certifying their solutions. Matched with the RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 wearable devices, TeamViewer guided visual manufacturing and production workflows directly in the field of view of frontline workers.

“Paired with RealWear devices TeamViewer allows a boost in productivity and enables workers to complete tasks with both hands free.”

TeamViewer’s local sales director Emad Afghani said, the company was "very excited" about the distribution agreement.

“We will join forces to talk to our customers on how to minimize machine downtime, streamline and optimize processes, enhance training processes and knowledge transfer, improve First-Time fix rates and reduce costs using TeamViewer’s Augmented Reality solutions

“VExpress will continue to bring on vendor relationships that make sense to our customers (the reseller) and add value to existing vendor relationships,” McEwen said.

“Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value.”