Teardown of new Huawei phone shows China's chip advances

By on
Teardown of new Huawei phone shows China's chip advances
Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Huawei

Huawei and top Chinese chipmaker SMIC have built an advanced 7-nanometre processor to power its latest smartphone, according to a teardown report by analysis firm TechInsights.

The Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new HiSilicon Kirin 9000s system-on-a-chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), TechInsights said in the report shared with Reuters.

Huawei started selling its Mate 60 Pro phone last week.

The specifications provided advertised its ability to make satellite calls, but offered no information on the power of the chipset inside.

The processor is the first to utilise SMIC's most advanced 7nm process and suggests the Chinese government is making some headway in attempts to build a domestic chip ecosystem, the research firm said.

The firm's findings were first reported by Bloomberg News.

Huawei and SMIC did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Buyers of the phone in China have been posting tear-down videos and sharing speed tests on social media that suggest the Mate 60 Pro is capable of download speeds exceeding those of top line 5G phones.

The phone's launch sent Chinese social media users and state media into a frenzy, with some noting it coincided with a visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

From 2019, the US has restricted Huawei's access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models, with the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

But research firms told Reuters in July that they believed Huawei was planning a return to the 5G smartphone industry by the end of this year, using its own advances in semiconductor design tools along with chipmaking from SMIC.

Dan Hutcheson, an analyst with TechInsights, told Reuters the development comes as a "slap in the face" to the US

"Raimondo comes seeking to cool things down, and this chip is [saying] 'look what we can do, we don't need you,'" he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chips hardware huawei techinsights

Partner Content

Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney

Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney
Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!

Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!
Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney

Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?