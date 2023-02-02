Tecala attains Climate Active ‘carbon neutral’ certification

By on
Tecala attains Climate Active &#8216;carbon neutral&#8217; certification
Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst

Sydney-headquartered, managed services provider Tecala has attained Climate Active’s "carbon neutral" status for its Australian business operations.

The Australia Federal Government certification has also been attained by other companies in the tech space, including IT asset lifecycle management provider Greenbox Group, and data centre provider NextDC. 

It is a timely move: in November last year the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recommended organisations choose technology and service providers “committed to robust net zero targets" for scope one and two emissions. 

However, the certification is not without its detractors.

In 2021, Greenpeace questioned NextDC marketing itself as carbon neutral and said Climate Active allowing the status to be attained by purchasing carbon offsets, ‘units’ associated with funding projects that store or avoid the use of carbon, presented "obvious problems."

Greenpeace's report said, "net zero carbon emissions and net zero emissions are not the same. However, carbon neutrality is often used interchangeably with net zero emissions (which can include CO2 and other greenhouse gases)."

"For instance, Climate Active certification, an Australian Government initiative, is “awarded to businesses and organisations that have credibly reached a state of achieving net zero emissions, otherwise known as carbon neutrality.”

"Whether net zero targets refer just to anthropogenic CO2 emissions or all greenhouse gas emissions is inconsistent, presenting obvious problems when seeking to make like-for-like comparisons between companies and greenhouse gas reduction plans."

Tecala’s press release specified that this was one of the avenues it took to join the ‘Climate Active Network’, which has also been open to companies like AGL, Ampol and air BP. 

“Tecala has also 'cancelled out' any remaining emissions by purchasing carbon offsets from activities that prevent, reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere,” the company said. 

This included the NSW Salt Lake Darling River Eco Corridor #9 native forest regeneration project and West Java Darajat Unit III project, which supports Indonesia transitioning from coal and oil to geothermal renewable energy. 

To be fair, Tecala did more than just ‘cancel out’ its emissions by purchasing offsets. 

"First, we have utilised 100 per cent green power to power all our office locations from May 2022, and we moved our offices to environmentally conscious corporate spaces that utilise highly efficient Greenpower energy, lighting and waste management practises,” Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst said.

“In addition, as our data centres and network infrastructure are essential to our business, we now aim to host our servers at certified IT hosting locations which are carbon neutral and powered by highly energy efficient systems and processes.” 

"We’ve also promoted a flexible, hybrid modern workplace where our people are empowered to work from home."

"This is supplemented by across-the-organisation use of Microsoft Teams conferencing for appropriate communication and collaboration between Tecala team members and our clients."

“We are very proud to be a carbon neutral business and committed to environmental sustainability for a better tomorrow,” DeGunst added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
carbon neutral climate active greenpeace services software sustainability tecala

Partner Content

Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Workforce issues 'genuine constriction' on Australia's AWS market

Workforce issues 'genuine constriction' on Australia's AWS market
New board of directors for Salesforce announced

New board of directors for Salesforce announced
Four things to know about Dell&#8217;s acquisition of Cloudify

Four things to know about Dell’s acquisition of Cloudify
What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?