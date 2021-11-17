Tecala names new exec to lead account management

Sydney IT consultancy Tecala has minted a new head of account management role, appointing Marcus Chow out of Harbour IT.

Based in the Sydney HQ, Chow will be responsible for overseeing the company’s account management to ensure a high level of customer experience and consultation for its customers.

Chow has over 15 years of experience in the IT channel including 11 years at Harbour IT, beginning in 2004 as a senior account manager and working his way up to head of sales.

Prior, he spent a year as a product manager with Ingram Micro, and spent time as an account manager for Express Data and Optima Technology Solutions.

Tecala sales and marketing general manager Brian Holder said that Chow’s relationship-building approach is a “perfect fit” with the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcus on board and believe his extensive skill set and experience in managed services, hybrid cloud and automation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business,” Holder said.

“He has a successful track record in leading teams that are dedicated to delighting customers, and his extensive experience will be invaluable as we broaden our service offerings to existing customers and continue to grow our customer base.”

Of his appointment, Chow said, “It’s great to join a fast-growing, entrepreneurial and market-leading company that is focused on building successful long-term relationships with its customers. Tecala has a compelling and unique culture focused on inclusiveness, cross-business collaboration and support. I’m looking forward to further enhancing our customer experience and continuing to guide enterprises to successful outcomes along their digital transformation journeys.”

Chow’s appointment follows the appointment of Rajith Haththotuwegama to the role of data analytics and automation manager, who joined the company in July, as well as the appointment of Murray Mills to cybersecurity manager, who was promoted from the role of senior consultant.