Tech Data achieves AWS Premier Tier Partner Status

Tech Data announced that it is the first Aussie distie to have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The APN is an international community of AWS partners that provides access to programs, expertise, and resources to better enable the building, marketing, and selling customer offerings.

With the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, Tech Data is considered a highly experienced partner with demonstrated success and technical expertise with a large number of customers.

To achieve this status, companies are required to complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, and demonstrate a long-term investment in AWS, as well as extensive expertise in deploying cloud solutions for customers.

These partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have expertise in project management and professional services.

As a Premier Tier Services Partners, Tech Data will continue to drive cloud initiatives with AWS around migrations, AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance and public sector organisations.

“With participation from teams across the globe, this accomplishment marks a significant milestone in our journey as an AWS partner," Tech Data ANZ cloud business leader Nicholas Jamsek said.

“Attaining the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status also reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting our partners in achieving sustained business success.”

“As the only regional distributor in ANZ to achieve the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status to date, coupled with our exceptional Cloud Services offering, we are well-equipped to provide unparalleled support to AWS Partners and drive mutual success,” Jamsek said.

This announcement comes a month after the launch of Tech Data’s Australian cloud portfolio.

Tech Data also holds the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency, the AWS Government Consulting Competency, and the AWS Education Consulting Competency status as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) Delivery designation, and is a member of the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) program.