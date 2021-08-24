Tech Data adds BitTitan migration platform to cloud marketplace

By on
Tech Data has inked an agreement with BitTitan to expand its distribution rights for the vendor’s cloud migration automation solution to seven APAC countries, including Australia.

Local partners will be able to procure the MigrationWiz solution through the Tech Data Cloud Marketplace. 

MigrationWiz is a SaaS platform for moving mailboxes, documents, personal archives, and public folders.

“At Tech Data, BitTitan's innovative migration solution aligns with our focus on being an end-to-end solution aggregator with deep skills, solutions and world-class IT systems,” said Tech Data APAC cloud solutions director Sunil Golani. 

“With MigrationWiz, our Services and Center of Excellence team has access to a wider scope of cloud migration solutions to accelerate customers’ cloud onboarding. We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class services for resellers looking to transition to the cloud and grow their cloud businesses.”

Tech Data said it has a dedicated Cloud Business Unit that oversees education, enablement, cloud adoption and subscription-based services for partners.

“BitTitan is excited to expand our partnership with Tech Data in the APAC region to deliver our robust migration solution to partners across the region,” said BitTitan global channel sales senior director Lon Clark. 

“MigrationWiz simplifies and automates cloud-migration projects, allowing for expanded service offerings. Together, Tech Data and BitTitan are making it easier than ever for partners to increase profitability and scale their businesses.”

In addition to Australia, the agreement covers Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

BitTitan also recently formed an ANZ distribution agreement with Leader.  

