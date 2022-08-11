Tech Data adds Cloudera to Centre of Excellence service

Tech Data has added Cloudera to its Centre of Excellence (CoE) solution stack as part of its push to drive hybrid cloud adoption across Asia Pacific and Japan.

The CoE stack aims to provide channel partners a suite of multi-vendor solutions, including software-defined data centre, hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud and DevOps.

Tech Data said this partnership would “foster a deep collaboration” with Cloudera to help partners in the region become Cloudera-ready, while also supporting its strategy of driving hybrid cloud motion.

“The Centre of Excellence approach allows for a global, regional, and country approach with partners,” Tech Data ANZ director of vendors and alliance Ivan Hecimovic said.

“By leveraging global Tech Data programs such as Practice Builder and Solutions Factory, the Tech Data CoE allows for business-outcome focussed examples demonstrated to partners and their end users, as well as multi-vendor solutions that bring the aligned partner ecosystems with them into a unified approach. The Cloudera partnership is a perfect example of this.”

Cloudera joins over Tech Data tech vendors in the CoE like IBM, Red Hat, F5 Networks and Microsoft Azure. The service also includes Tech Data’s preconfigured Click To Run solutions, which allow partners to simplify cloud deployments by aggregating additional solutions, components and licensing.

Tech Data also included Cloudera’s Click to Run for Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Private Cloud base to help simplify Azure infrastructure as a service.

Cloudera APJ vice president Remus Lim said, “We are committed to the success of our customers and partners and believe this partnership will allow our partners to service our customers better.”

“Through the Tech Data CoE facility and our collaboration with a broader network of partners, business partners will be empowered with Cloudera’s skills, pre-built end-to-end solution assets, POCs and demos that facilitate solution discovery and formulate the right data driven use cases for our customers.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Tech Data APJ vice president for advanced solutions for MDC and analytics Bennett Wong said, “The enterprise cloud landscape is fast evolving where the onus is on providing customers with the highest quality of service on managing IT infrastructures and applications."

"This partnership will enable us to provide cloud services to clients with efficiency, remote-ability, and safety.”