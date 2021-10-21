Tech Data adds Crunchy Data to vendor roster

Tech Data has signed a deal with PostgreSQL vendor Crunchy Data to distribute the vendor's products in Australia and New Zealand.

PostgreSQL is an open source relational database management system which emphasises extensibility and structured query language (SQL) compliance.

Crunchy Data offers a certified and commercially supported version of PostgreSQL and services for cloud, database and edge compute. Its solutions integrate with Ansible Tower and Open Shift from Red Hat, as well as cloud database vendor Kong and DevOps automation vendor JFrog.

It also has integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

This is the first local distribution agreement for the vendor which opened offices in Sydney in March, it's first location outside North America. CRN understands that the deal was pursued due to the complementary nature of the technology to open source company Red Hat and IBM, two major areas of focus for the distributor in the ANZ region.

Tech Data head of vendor engagement Ivan Hecimovic told CRN that he sees a very strong value proposition in PostgreSQL, particularly around cloud deployments. This because partners can build a bespoke solution for a customer once and deploy it to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Tech Data ANZ boss Andy Berry said “maintaining dynamic database systems is critical in today’s digital landscape".

"PostgreSQL is expandable and versatile and can quickly support a variety of specialised use cases, in-line with Tech Data’s expanding vendor and partner ecosystem.

“The addition of Crunchy Data to our Australia and New Zealand portfolio will provide partners with extended capabilities in solving enterprise-level challenges, with secure, open source technologies.”

From the vendor’s perspective, being part of the Tech Data vendor roster gives Crunchy Data access to the distributor’s network of local open source specialist partners.

“We are excited to be partnering with Tech Data to bring Crunchy Data’s enterprise Postgres technology to its partners in Australia and New Zealand,” Crunchy Data country manager Tony Mudie said.

“Crunchy Data is committed to enabling enterprises to benefit from the power and efficiency of open source PostgreSQL and innovative Postgres technology. By partnering with Tech Data, Crunchy Data benefits from their global ecosystem of technology providers and partners.”