Tech Data adds data management vendor Syniti

Enterprise data management software vendor Syniti has appointed Tech Data as its first distributor for Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Syniti uses AI-driven software for its enterprise data management platform, Syniti Data Replication. The platform can be deployed over cloud, on-premises and hybrid models to strengthen data and analytics capabilities.

The agreement marks the vendor’s first in the Asia-Pacific and deepens its existing presence in the region. Syniti said it also looks to leverage Tech Data’s Centre of Excellence service to provide consultative and technical expertise in its data solutions.

“As a Data Integration Tool, Syniti Data Replication aligns perfectly with Tech Data’s analytics capabilities, and strengthens our solution offerings to help enterprises drive better-informed business decisions and outcomes in their unique digital transformation journey,” Tech Data APAC vice president of advanced solutions - modern data centre and analytics Bennett Wong said.

“Through our partnership with Syniti, we look forward to jointly helping Asia Pacific enterprises become more resilient and competitive by investing in the right data analytics platforms.”

Syniti APAC president Gordon Lam said, “Data is at the core of every business transformation, and choosing the right partner and technology can mean the difference between a successful or failed transformation.”

“This partnership with Tech Data Asia Pacific comes at a critical time for Syniti, as we continue to expand and scale in the region. Together, we hope to help organizations harness data as a key competitive advantage, deliver actionable insights, and achieve business agility.”