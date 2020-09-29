Tech Data adds nOps to vendor roster to expand AWS support

Tech Data has formed a distribution partnership with SaaS provider nOps, a cloud management platform built for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.

The vendor provides management capabilities within the AWS architecture to control costs and cloud resources at scale.

The solution was originally developed by nClouds, a US-based AWS specialist, and was then spun off in 2017. The SaaS provider is an advanced AWS Advanced Technology partner and is listed on the public cloud provider’s marketplace.

Tech Data said the biggest benefit to partners was the ability to maintain continuous alignment with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, a best practice guideline established by the cloud giant.

“Tech Data’s partnership with nOps allows our partners to deliver real-world value to their end-user customers leveraging AWS, including accelerated cost optimization and compliance initiatives, identification of common security threats, and future-proofing for scalability,” Tech Data Australia GM Andy Berry said.

“The nOps SaaS solution enables increased customer satisfaction, improved win rates, and new revenue opportunities for our channel partners.”

A version of nOps that provides the user with the ability to conduct AWS Well-Architected Reviews is also available through the distributor.

Tech Data said this will enable partners to deliver “fact-based assessments and remediation proposals that align with gaps in their end-users’ AWS implementations and drive higher project win rates”.

“nOps empowers fast-moving DevOps teams to build, monitor, and run better AWS architecture with tremendous efficiency and insight,” nOps CEO and founder JT Giri said.

“We’ve built in powerful features like automated discovery of high-risk issues and dashboards that let you drill down to the resource level to support highly efficient root cause analysis. Tech Data’s partners are building next-generation MSP practices and consultancies that routinely deliver impressive results to their clients.”