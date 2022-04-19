Tech Data adds SQL database vendor Yugabyte

Tech Data has added open source distributed SQL database vendor Yugabyte to its distribution portfolio across Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Yugabyte’s flagship offering is YugabyteDB, a high-performance transactional distributed SQL database for cloud-native applications. It also launched a fully managed database-as-a-service offering of YugabyteDB called Yugabyte Cloud last year, combining distributed SQL with a cloud database management system.’

“As more organisations and ISV’s in Asia embrace digital transformation and app modernisation, the need for a cloud-native database is rising. YugabyteDB is built to simplify data geo-distribution as well as to enable speed, scale, resiliency, security and portability, all critical for modern workloads,” Yugabyte VP of business development and partners Danny Zaidifard said.

“Our partnership with Tech Data will help accelerate the adoption of YugabyteDB to support partners in modernising the data layer for their customers. Tech Data’s alignment to open source technologies and presence across the APJ market will allow us to quickly connect and engage with the partner ecosystem effectively.”

Tech Data said the appointment is part of its strategy to drive digital transformation built on data for business partners by accelerating capabilities in cloud native architectures, especially for born-in-the-cloud partner ecosystems.

Tech Data APJ vice president for advanced solutions, modern data centre and analytics Bennett Wong said, “We have observed a trend of end-customers looking to move apps to both hybrid and multi-cloud, as well as new startups building applications in the cloud. With a distributed SQL database built to power global-scale cloud native applications, Yugabyte is well positioned to value-add and support their needs as their operations scale.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Yugabyte to support the enormous growth of independent software vendors and startups across the Asia Pacific and Japan region, particularly in markets like India where Tech Data has deep roots in the enterprise partner ecosystem. This new partnership supports our goal of being a leader in Data Lifecycle and also enables us to expand into application and database modernisation.”