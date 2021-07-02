Tech Data adds Sydney-based app modernisation vendor Carbonize to ANZ portfolio

By on
Tech Data adds Sydney-based app modernisation vendor Carbonize to ANZ portfolio

Tech Data has added Sydney-based cloud application modernisation tools provider Carbonize to its cloud solutions portfolio for Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re excited to partner with Carbonize and help customers efficiently and easily move their legacy applications to containers, a key first step for many organisations in their digital transformation journey,” said Tech Data ANZ general manager and vice president Andy Berry. 

“We look forward to continuing to provide expertise and key insights into next-generation technologies and services to help customers generate and capture growth opportunities in an ever-changing technology landscape.” 

The vendor’s solutions can convert stand-alone virtual machines to cloud containers by assessing legacy workloads and refactoring them into cloud-native containers on private or public cloud.

“By exclusively partnering with Tech Data, we’re excited to accelerate our growth and scale across Australia and New Zealand,” said Carbonize chief operating officer Chris McRoberts. 

“Mission critical and legacy environments have not been addressed because they are too complex and expensive to transform until now. We’re excited to work with Tech Data’s complementary vendor portfolio to help customers realise their digital transformation goals.”

Tech Data is currently in the process of merging with rival distributor Synnex with the deal on track to close in the second half of this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
carbonize distribution tech data

Partner Content

Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11

TPM chip requirements for Windows 11
Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds

Dell Apex can be half the price of public clouds
Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?