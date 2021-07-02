Tech Data adds Sydney-based app modernisation vendor Carbonize to ANZ portfolio

Tech Data has added Sydney-based cloud application modernisation tools provider Carbonize to its cloud solutions portfolio for Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re excited to partner with Carbonize and help customers efficiently and easily move their legacy applications to containers, a key first step for many organisations in their digital transformation journey,” said Tech Data ANZ general manager and vice president Andy Berry.

“We look forward to continuing to provide expertise and key insights into next-generation technologies and services to help customers generate and capture growth opportunities in an ever-changing technology landscape.”

The vendor’s solutions can convert stand-alone virtual machines to cloud containers by assessing legacy workloads and refactoring them into cloud-native containers on private or public cloud.

“By exclusively partnering with Tech Data, we’re excited to accelerate our growth and scale across Australia and New Zealand,” said Carbonize chief operating officer Chris McRoberts.

“Mission critical and legacy environments have not been addressed because they are too complex and expensive to transform until now. We’re excited to work with Tech Data’s complementary vendor portfolio to help customers realise their digital transformation goals.”

Tech Data is currently in the process of merging with rival distributor Synnex with the deal on track to close in the second half of this year.