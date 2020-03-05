Tech Data adds Vertiv to vendor lineup

Data centre infrastructure vendor Vertiv has appointed Tech Data to distribute its entire solutions portfolio in Australia.

Vertiv and Tech Data have had a distribution partnership in the US since August 2019, so the Australian partnership is a “natural extension,” the vendor said in a press release.

“Tech Data represents several vendors in Australia that are complementary to Vertiv, and as a result, will now be able to bring fuller solutions to their own reseller customers as well as open new business opportunities for Vertiv,” said Vertiv’s ANZ managing director Robert Linsdell.

“At the same time, Tech Data’s online shop will give Vertiv’s existing resellers access to a more efficient and simpler ordering and logistics process, making it easier for them to service their customers.”

Tech Data's local boss Wendy O’Keeffe added: “Our new relationship with Vertiv is representative of our strategy to deliver higher value by providing channel partners with innovative end-to-end solutions as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.”

Vertiv said it will continue its relationship with its specialist distributors in Australia: Comsol for its Avocent range of consoles and switches, and Orion for mechanical and electrical sectors.

Vertiv marks Tech Data’s second major vendor addition in 2020, joining video collaboration outfit Lifesize in January.

Vertiv's products include power, cooling and continuity solutions for IT infrastructure.