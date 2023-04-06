Tech Data and Cloudera partner to address data in motion gaps

Tech Data, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, has announced a deepening of its partnership with Cloudera, a hybrid data company, in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

It will leverage Cloudera's real-time insights capabilities to enable enterprises to address data in motion gaps and securely manage their entire data lifecycle with greater flexibility from the Edge to artificial intelligence.

This partnership will provide businesses with the capabilities to tackle any data in motion gaps while expanding their data business opportunities.

With the rise in edge computing, enterprises require robust real-time insights and more efficient management of data lifecycles, preferably from one unified platform for ease of functioning.

Traditional analytic solutions used by enterprises have certain limitations such as an inability to scale as data increases, making it difficult for businesses to address immediate customer needs in a timely manner, or to accurately offer promotions due to an inability to continuously monitor customer interactions.

Hence, harnessing data in motion is an essential step for businesses in gaining control of and leveraging data as a strategic asset.

Cloudera's Data-In-Motion offering will provide two core services, DataFlow and Stream Processing, to help businesses connect any data source anywhere with any structure, process it, and deliver it to any destination using a low-code authoring experience.

Cloudera Data Platform's SDX (Shared Data Experience) offers businesses an integrated set of security and governance technologies built on metadata to secure, monitor, and govern their data consistently.

Bennett Wong, Tech Data's vice president of of advanced solutions and modern data centre and analytics, that edge computing is expected to be a US$208 billion business by 2023.

With Tech Data as a distributor, solutions can be better tailored for businesses given its strong expertise in solutions aggregation.

Its Centre of Excellence (CoE), bolstered by dedicated local teams, will play a key role in supporting the partner network to conceptualise solutions and conduct discovery and proofs of concept.

The partnership between Tech Data and Cloudera will provide businesses with the necessary capabilities to address data in motion gaps, securely manage their entire data lifecycle, and expand their data business opportunities.