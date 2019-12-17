Tech Data buys Indian distie

By on
Tech Data buys Indian distie

Fresh from its acquisition by Apollo Global Management, Tech Data has made an acquisition of its own by snapping up Indian distie Inflow Technologies.

Inflow was founded in 2005 and represents vendors including HPE, Cisco, Acronis, SUSE and a who’s who of security vendors.

In a prepared statement, Tech Data CEO Rich Hume said "The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher value – especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint.”

“In particular, this acquisition helps us to strengthen our portfolio of networking and security solutions we’re able to offer to our channel partners while optimizing our footprint in Asia Pacific, which is an important region for Tech Data.”

Inflow’s footprint is substantial: CRN counted 13 Indian cities on its contact page, plus presences in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asia distribution india tech data

Most Read Articles

Mac Pro arrives in Australia &#8211; with top price of $85,600

Mac Pro arrives in Australia – with top price of $85,600
Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader

Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader
Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health

Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health
iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

iiNet hit by five-day mail outage
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?