Tech Data buys Indian distie

Fresh from its acquisition by Apollo Global Management, Tech Data has made an acquisition of its own by snapping up Indian distie Inflow Technologies.

Inflow was founded in 2005 and represents vendors including HPE, Cisco, Acronis, SUSE and a who’s who of security vendors.

In a prepared statement, Tech Data CEO Rich Hume said "The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher value – especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint.”

“In particular, this acquisition helps us to strengthen our portfolio of networking and security solutions we’re able to offer to our channel partners while optimizing our footprint in Asia Pacific, which is an important region for Tech Data.”

Inflow’s footprint is substantial: CRN counted 13 Indian cities on its contact page, plus presences in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore.