Tech Data, IBM team up for APAC digital transformation projects

Tech Data has teamed up with IBM on a go-to-market initiative to help resellers across Asia-Pacific fast track digital transformation projects.

Called the Digital Transformation Series, the initiative is built on IBM Cloud Pak for Data and will provide partners with enablement and marketing tools, as well as technical knowledge on data warehousing. The series will later expand to other solutions portfolios including business intelligence and data governance.

Tech Data said the series aims to meet the growing demand for big data and business analytics solutions in the region, while also looking to expand and grow the distributor’s ecosystem of partners in the area of data and artificial intelligence.

It looks to focus on small and medium businesses to help them scale, simplify, and accelerate deployment of pre-designed data warehousing and advanced analytics capabilities.

Mid-market enterprises would also get the agility and convenience to scale data capabilities, including those with IT teams that lack the expertise and resources needed to deliver on advanced data management and analytics.

The solutions provided will be delivered through flexible consumption models, with options to tailor deployments for cloud, on-premises, or hybrid cloud environments.

“Prioritising customers’ ease of adoption in our solutions design objective, the Digital Transformation Series aims to help our channel partners accelerate customer digital transformation journeys with data and AI in a simplified and cost-effective manner,” Tech Data APAC vice president of advanced solutions - modern data centres and analytics Bennett Wong said.

“Channel partners can co-innovate with Tech Data and showcase IBM Cloud Pak for Data solutions to expand data capabilities at scale.”

IBM Asia-Pacific vice president of ecosystem sales and distribution Mukul Mathur said, “In today’s era of exponentially increasing data and information, connectedness and ubiquitous digitisation, we are committed to creating market disrupting solutions and providing value to our customers.”

“Leveraging Tech Data’s expansive network of channel and ecosystem partners as well as proven expertise in empowering go-to-market synergies, this collaboration will provide SMBs easy access robust analytics platforms, with prescriptive information architecture and cloud agility to provide data insights for organisations.”