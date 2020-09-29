Tech Data launches Click-to-Run solutions in ANZ

Tech Data has launched a new set of offerings for Azure and AWS in a portfolio dubbed Click-to-Run.

The offering includes more than 20 pre-configured solutions from the two public cloud powerhouses and some from ISV partners. Tech Data said they are applicable across the core infrastructure, application innovation, data protection, the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics disciplines.

One of the first solutions in the stable is Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure which the distributor said is a move to address growing demand for the desktop-as-a-service market.

“The need for speed and agility are the key influencing factors for enterprise cloud adoption,” Tech Data’s ANZ boss Andy Berry said in a statement.

“Tech Data is excited to make available these Click-to-Run solutions in Australia and Asia Pacific, as we enable our channel partners to avoid complex and lengthy deployment processes, maximise productivity and provide a distinct competitive edge.”

Sydney-basedl AI and security at cloud-based platform provider Urbanise Australia is one of the vendors to sign up to the solution at launch. The company’s head of data Ananth Selladoray said, “Urbanise is a 100 percent cloud-based organisation, which means security is paramount for customers and other stakeholders.

“We were particularly interested in implementing the Tech Data Secure Score Click-to-Run solution as it configures the basic security policies in a few clicks. The recent updated versions, which give policy options, are helpful for us to classify the standard and enterprise features. For partners, it helped us to talk more on enterprise securities, which results in business for us.”

The new offering is part of Tech Data’s Cloud Solutions Factory which includes a broad set of IT and business solutions practices.

The distributor said the new offerings will ‘help scale partners’ businesses seamlessly to support their customers’ rapidly growing cloud needs, create recurring revenue opportunities, streamline services with provisioning, management, support tools and deliver business outcomes for customers’.