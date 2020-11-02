Tech Data launches cloud service through Macquarie

By on
Tech Data launches cloud service through Macquarie

Distributor Tech Data has launched a new wholesale Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud platform hosted by Macquarie Cloud Services.

The service offers disaster recovery, data backup, data centre expansion and scale-out storage, aimed at what the Sydney-based distie called “ the evolving needs of the technology market”.

For partners, the offering is another addition to the private cloud market in which Macquarie Cloud is currently a player along with the likes of NEXTDC, Equinix, and Global Switch.

However, Macquarie Cloud only has facilities in Sydney and Canberra, potentially limiting the effectiveness of the offering, due to latency, for partners outside those cities.

Tech Data has positioned the launch as a pitch to partners without existing private cloud infrastructure.

“Cloud by Tech Data allows us to offer a robust cloud infrastructure that can be tailored to match the requirements of partners as well as customers across a broad range of industry sectors,” Tech Data’s ANZ boss Andy Berry said in a statement.

In the same statement, a spokesperson for Macquarie Cloud said “The deliverables resultant from this consortium will deliver cost-effective and class leading services to Tech Data’s partner ecosystem”.

Dell kit will form the basis of the infrastructure, with the vendor providing servers and storage for through the tech giant's cloud partner connect program. The vendor recently announced that all its products would be available through a utility billing model.

Tech Data did not respond to CRN's request for comment on the new offering. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud data centre dell iaas infrastructure as a service macquarie cloud tech data

Partner Content

COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021
SAP moves into new Sydney office

SAP moves into new Sydney office
BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry cheers top performing partners
Finance terms 101: what every channel IT professional needs to know

Finance terms 101: what every channel IT professional needs to know
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?